Does your pet need a Covid-19 vaccination? 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While experts say there is currently no evidence of animals playing a major role in spreading Covid-19, infections reported in various species across the globe have raised questions if they need vaccination against Covid-19. Veterinary doctors and experts have been receiving many desperate calls from pet owners, who are worried about their animals catching the virus.

Since last year, many animals were detected with Covid-19 infection. The first such case was reported in a cat in England. Apart from domestic pets, animals in zoos were also tested positive for the virus in several countries. Scientists in other countries have started developing specially designed Covid-19 vaccines for animals. Recently, Russia announced that it had successfully developed the world’s first animal-specific jab for Covid-19. Experts say all these have led to much confusion among pet parents.

According to a veterinarian in the district veterinary centre, they have received over 20 calls from pet owners asking if their pets are susceptible to spreading the infection. “Ever since Covid was reported in animals in other countries, pet owners in the city have been inquiring if vaccines are available in the state. However, we are not aware of any such vaccines,” said the veterinarian.

Experts point out that like humans, pets also need to be vaccinated. “Due to mounting concerns, we had instructed people to keep pets away from Covid-19 patients and people in quarantine. Though, we advise taking the internationally prescribed schedule of vaccination, only 75 per cent of pet owners comply with this. However, the canigen vaccine is one which has the potential to protect dogs against fatal diseases such as Covid-19,” said Dr E G Prem Jain, district Animal Husbandry officer, Thiruvananthapuram.

“We have been creating awareness among the public to avoid panic situations. Also, no studies have been made in our country regarding the probability of animals spreading Covid-19 infections,” added Dr Prem.

Lack of isolation facilities

Maria Jacob, who has 17 dogs, said she has vaccination books for all pets and have been regularly taking vaccinations. “Due to unhygienic conditions, most of the animals don’t survive long. However, no steps are taken by the government to improve pet care facilities. Even if an infection is reported in pets, there are no adequate facilities to isolate the animals,” Maria said.

Meanwhile, animal welfare groups are asking for quarantine facilities for pets. “An animal quarantine facility has been a pending demand of pet lovers but no steps have been taken to implement it,” said Latha Indira, secretary of People for Animals.

Jabs for pets

Rabies vaccine

The multi-component vaccine for five types of viruses against

Canine Distemper Virus

Canine Adenovirus Type 2

Canine Parvovirus

Canine Parainfluenza Virus

Leptospira Canicola Virus

Primary dose, booster dose and annual re-vaccination are important