STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Does your pet need a Covid-19 vaccination? 

Since last year, many animals were detected with Covid-19 infection.

Published: 03rd April 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Pet owners waiting at the district veterinary centre at PMG Junction | BP Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While experts say there is currently no evidence of animals playing a major role in spreading Covid-19, infections reported in various species across the globe have raised questions if they need vaccination against Covid-19. Veterinary doctors and experts have been receiving many desperate calls from pet owners, who are worried about their animals catching the virus.

Since last year, many animals were detected with Covid-19 infection. The first such case was reported in a cat in England. Apart from domestic pets, animals in zoos were also tested positive for the virus in several countries. Scientists in other countries have started developing specially designed Covid-19 vaccines for animals. Recently, Russia announced that it had successfully developed the world’s first animal-specific jab for Covid-19. Experts say all these have led to much confusion among pet parents.

According to a veterinarian in the district veterinary centre, they have received over 20 calls from pet owners asking if their pets are susceptible to spreading the infection. “Ever since Covid was reported in animals in other countries, pet owners in the city have been inquiring if vaccines are available in the state. However, we are not aware of any such vaccines,” said the veterinarian.

Experts point out that like humans, pets also need to be vaccinated. “Due to mounting concerns, we had instructed people to keep pets away from Covid-19 patients and people in quarantine. Though, we advise taking the internationally prescribed schedule of vaccination, only 75 per cent of pet owners comply with this. However, the canigen vaccine is one which has the potential to protect dogs against fatal diseases such as Covid-19,” said Dr E G Prem Jain, district Animal Husbandry officer, Thiruvananthapuram.  

“We have been creating awareness among the public to avoid panic situations. Also, no studies have been made in our country regarding the probability of animals spreading Covid-19 infections,” added Dr Prem. 

Lack of isolation facilities
Maria Jacob, who has 17 dogs, said she has vaccination books for all pets and have been regularly taking vaccinations. “Due to unhygienic conditions, most of the animals don’t survive long. However, no steps are taken by the government to improve pet care facilities. Even if an infection is reported in pets, there are no adequate facilities to isolate the animals,” Maria said.

Meanwhile, animal welfare groups are asking for quarantine facilities for pets. “An animal quarantine facility has been a pending demand of pet lovers but no steps have been taken to implement it,” said Latha Indira, secretary of People for Animals.

Jabs for pets

Rabies vaccine
The multi-component vaccine for five types of viruses against

  • Canine Distemper Virus
  • Canine Adenovirus Type 2
  • Canine Parvovirus 
  • Canine Parainfluenza Virus
  • Leptospira Canicola Virus 

Primary dose, booster dose and annual re-vaccination are important

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pets COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp