Kerala can expect a bleak Covid future after polls

When it comes to elections, they are least bothered about the Covid-19 protocol.

Varkala LDF candidate V Joyl meets voters at Thottippalam

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is staring at a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, experts say the assembly poll is likely to expedite the arrival of the second wave, which is likely to be more dangerous. Unfortunately, political parties in the state are not bothered about the adverse effects their campaigns could bring about in the state.

When it comes to elections, they are least bothered about the Covid-19 protocol. Every day, umpteen political gatherings and rallies are happening across various constituencies in the district. Interestingly, none of the candidates are seen wearing masks during campaign trails and party workers too are blatantly violating social distancing norms. According to health experts, cases are likely to multiply more aggressively in the second wave.  

An official of the DDMA said the norms are getting violated blatantly. “There are Covid-19 cluster formations in many parts of the district. Karakulam, Nedumangad, Kallara, Vilappil, Aruvikkara, Neyyattinkara, Aryanad, Medical College, and Peroorkad, etc. are some of the places where more cases have been reported. We are unable to enforce Covid-19 norms because of the ongoing election campaigning,” said a District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) official.

NO MORE LOCKDOWN
Public health expert V Ramankutty said protocols are not followed by political parties and during campaign trail and will harm the state’s Covid-19 situation. “Many states are seeing a spike in cases and we are likely to face a similar situation. People are less scared of the pandemic . this would be consequences. I don’t think the new government would go for a lockdown after taking charge. Vaccination should reach more people in rural areas without much delay.”

A MORE AGGRESSIVE SECOND WAVE
“The second wave of the pandemic is here and it’s more aggressive than the first. It has already hit many other states. Kerala had successfully delayed the first wave and was in a decline mode. But increased interactions due to elections will hurt the Covid situation in the state. The second wave will reach us without much delay,” said Mohammad Asheel. He said the only solution is to vaccinate a large section of the population by April end and continue following the protocol.

“We have covered around 32 lakh people in the state and compared to other states we are doing well. 95 per cent of the people who died because of Covid-19 are above 45 years and hence the state is now focusing on vaccinating people above 45 years. The state is planning to cover 1.15 crore people in the coming weeks,” said Asheel, a core member of the State’s Covid-19 task force

