Solidarity with labour protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central government has deffered the implementation of the new labour codes. The Kerala Estate Workers Union on Friday welcomed the central government’s move. The general secretary of the union, G Sugunan expressed solidarity with the decision to delay the implementation of the codes at the inauguration of workers convention held in Thiruvananthapuram. The government was supposed to enforce rule from April 1.

He extended full support to the on-going protest against the new labour code and asked the Centre to nullify the labour codes. Centre says the labour codes will reduce bureaucratic hurdles, help ease of doing business, simplify labour laws, and expand social security coverage. The four labour codes are — Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, and Code on Wages, 2019.