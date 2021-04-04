'Customs response an affront to assembly'

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly Privileges and Ethics Committee has served notice on the customs for allegedly insulting the House in connection with the investigation into the gold smuggling case.

Earlier, the Legislature Secretariat had written to the customs, voicing its objection to the enforcement agency summoning a member of the Speaker’s personal staff for questioning. The legislature secretary had informed the customs that prior sanction of the Speaker was needed before questioning a member of his personal staff.

The customs had responded that the assembly rules were incorporated to protect the majesty of the legislature and not shield the guilty or cover up information being revealed to a competent legal authority.

The Privileges and Ethics Committee noted that the customs’ response to the Legislature Secretariat amounted to an affront to the assembly. In its notice to the Customs, the committee also pointed out that the Central agency had misinterpreted the assembly rules.