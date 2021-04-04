Pinarayi’s inability to answer Amit Shah’s questions admission of guilt: Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s inability to answer the nine questions posed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be interpreted as his admission of guilt, Union Minister and in-charge of state election Pralhad Joshi has said.

Joshi told reporters here that Pinarayi has been unable to give a satisfactory explanation on the questions posed about the gold smuggling case and the main accused Swapna Suresh.

The union minister said the upcoming assembly elections will witness expansion of BJP-led NDA in a big way in the state. He said there would be ‘substantial gain’, both in vote share and number of seats that the BJP will win. “People of the state will effect a change and BJP will be a credible alternative here,” he added.Joshi said the Election Commission should take action in the wake of complaints that food kit distribution and collection of postal votes were happening simultaneously.