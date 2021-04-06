STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Elections: Arrangements in place for poll day

Polling officers collecting election materials from Pattom Higher Secondary School on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elaborate arrangements are in place in the district to ensure the smooth conduct of the assembly elections. In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has added 1,428 auxiliary booths in addition to the 2,736 polling booths in the district. According to officials, a team consisting of trained volunteers and ASHA workers would screen the voters before entering the booths. Mask corners will be set up at every booth to ensure the implementation of Covid protocols. 

On Monday, the distribution of polling materials was held at three centres in the district to avoid overcrowding. “Green protocol would be strictly followed at all polling booths in the district. All arrangements are in place to ensure the availability of sanitisers at every booth,” the official added. 

Comments

