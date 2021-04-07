STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aruvikkara sees highest voter turnout in Capital district

More than 70% of 28,19,710 voters exercise franchise; T’Puram records lowest polling percentage among 14 assembly seats in dist

Published: 07th April 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 70.01 per cent of the 28,19,710 voters exercised their franchise in the capital district for the elections to the state legislative assembly on Tuesday. Aruvikkara constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 73.27 per cent out of the 14 constituencies in the district, while Thiruvananthapuram recorded the lowest of 61.92 per cent.

As many as 10,19,565 female, 9,49,207 male, and 24 transgender voters cast their votes on the day. The final hour of polling, which was scheduled from 7am to 7pm, was reserved for Covid patients. Of the 4,164 booths in the district, webcasting facilities were arranged in 2,073. 

Four hours into the polling process, around 30.02 per cent voters — 13,40,691 — had already cast their votes. Vattiyoorkavu constituency saw the highest turnout in the first hour of polling. By 12pm, Kazhakoottam and Nemom were seen to be leading in poll percentage — 39.64 per cent and 38.85 per cent respectively. 

By afternoon, seven constituencies in the district had registered a voter turnout of more than 45 per cent. Kazhakoottam led the list with 46.37 per cent of its voters casting their votes, followed by Aruvikkara (45.69), Vamanapuram (45.63), Nedumangad (45.53), Attingal (45.47), Nemom (45.35) and Kattakada (45.34). Earlier, Aruvikkara took the lead, recording a turnout of 63.59 per cent. This was followed by Nedumangad (62.66), Vamanapuram (62.56), Kattakada (62.54), Parassala (62.40) and Kazhakoottam (62.27).
 

