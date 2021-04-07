Kerala Elections: Green gets thumbs up at booths

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bamboo mats with eco-friendly messages and other innovative, green initiatives welcomed voters at the polling booth in GHSS Girls Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud. It was one of the model polling booths similar to those set up across many constituencies to make the assembly elections green.

The initiative was jointly executed by Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission. Non-recyclable materials such as flex boards and plastic were kept away from model polling booths. Waste disposal bins made from tender coconut leaves were kept at the entrance of the booth to ensure the voters did not litter. Entrances had welcome messages displayed on coconut palm mats.

“As instructed, the voters did not bring plastic carry bags or other non-recyclable materials to the booths. Water was kept in earthen pots and steel glasses were used as an alternative to disposable cups,” said Bindu N, an official at the model polling booth at Cotton Hill School. Voters who turned up at the polling booths were also enthusiastic to take their pictures at the various selfie points. “The polling booths have been decorated well. Even the officials are creating awareness about using green alternatives and ensuring the voters also follow it,” said Krishna P, a voter.

Sunitha S, coordinator of Haritha Karma Sena at the polling booth at Government High School, Neyyardam, said that they are ensuring voters follow green protocol. “Steel utensils are being used to serve food. The collected waste will be segregated and handed over to the Clean Kerala Company,” she said.