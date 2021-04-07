 Kerala Elections: Three cases of bogus voting through postal ballot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of three voters in the district complained of bogus voting. Of these, two voters, N Balakrishnan Nair and S Chandrasekharan Nair, both aged above 80, of Parassala constituency, complained that their votes were found to be polled through postal ballots when they reached the polling station at Government School, Perumkadavila, to cast their votes even though they did not apply for postal votes.

For postal ballots, the voters need to apply. Balakrishnan Nair said that it was shocking to find that his vote was already polled. “When I reached the polling station, polling officers told me that my vote was already polled through postal ballot. How should this happen? Pathetic state of affairs”, he said.

Meanwhile, the vote of BJP worker T G Prakash of Kattakada constituency was also found to be polled when he reached the polling booth at Government UP School, Nemom. Prakash alleged that it should be a ploy by someone to scuttle the chances of BJP candidate. Though he later came to the booth with the documents and ID proof, the officers did not allow him to enter the booth. BJP candidate P K Krishnadas intervened in the issue but the officers defended his arguments.