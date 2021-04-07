STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Major fire breaks out at Valiyathura police station in Thiruvananthapuram, 30 vehicles gutted

As many as 30 vehicles, both four-wheeler and two-wheelers, which were parked on the premises, completely gutted in the fire.

Published: 07th April 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Three units of fire tenders from the Chackai fire forces were pressed into the service and the fire was contained within an hour.  (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out on the premises of Valiyathura police station on Wednesday triggering panic among cops and residents staying in the vicinity.  

The fire broke out from the waste dumped behind the police station. No casualties have been reported.

As many as 30 vehicles, both four-wheeler and two-wheelers, which were parked on the premises, completely gutted in the fire. However, the timely intervention of the police and local residents prevented the spread of fire to other places including the police station.  

Three units of fire tenders from the Chackai fire forces were pressed into the service and the fire was contained within an hour.  

According to S Arun, Station House Officer, the source of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "Around 8.30 am, thick smoke started billowing from the waste which had accumulated behind the station. As soon as the police reached the site, the fire spread fast toward the vehicles. Sadly, all the vehicles caught fire. We have submitted a report to the fire and rescue department to check the estimate of loss. An investigation is also on to find out the reason for the fire," he told The New Indian Express.

As per the initial findings of the fire and rescue department, careless disposal of cigarettes and improper waste monitoring are the likely causes of the fire. The loss estimate may be in lakhs as most vehicles gutted are four-wheelers.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valiyathura police station police station fire Kerala fire accident
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp