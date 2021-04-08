Rising Covid cases: Capital on high alert for a week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa has urged for strict vigilance in the district for a week in the backdrop of the rise in Covid -19 positive cases. The Collector said all those who were part of the assembly poll campaigns should undergo the RTPCR test. The booth agents have also been directed to mandatorily undergo the test.

Anyone who was part of the campaign and has symptoms of Covid should undergo the test within two days. Even if the test result is negative, they must remain in self-isolation. If parents or relatives of the students appearing for the SSLC examination had participated in the poll campaign or any election-related event, they must also undergo the RTPCR test.

People should strictly follow Covid protocol, use masks and sanitiser and maintain social distancing. Crowds should be avoided and the elderly and children should go out only for emergency purposes.

Sectoral magistrates and police have been directed to ensure that Covid-19 protocol is strictly maintained in the district.