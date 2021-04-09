STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A display of wildlife pics at Napier Museum

A wildlife photography exhibition titled ‘Wild frames’ will be held from April 9 to 13 at KCS Paniker Art Gallery at Napier Museum.

Published: 09th April 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

The exhibition is being organised by Agasthya Nature Society, a club of nature lovers.

The exhibition is being organised by Agasthya Nature Society, a club of nature lovers.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wildlife photography exhibition titled ‘Wild frames’ will be held from April 9 to 13 at KCS Paniker Art Gallery at Napier Museum. The exhibition is being organised by Agasthya Nature Society, a club of nature lovers.The exhibition will be inaugurated by P K Kesavan, head of Forest Force on 11am Friday.

The five-day exhibition will feature prominent works of around 30 wildlife photographers, including Madhu Soodanan, Rupesh Kolappally, Sailesh Kanapallil, Asharaf Vithura, Feroz Jabeer, Rajesh M S, Arun C G, Prakash V, Prasanth Das, Arun Sankar S, Manu Valiayaveettil, Dileep M Krishna Karthi, Aneesh Ravindran, Sarath Lal Sasidharan, Jaithran Thottathil, Nishanth Neelayi, Nisam A S, Sreekumar S, Unnikrishnan A, Deepu Deepak, Dhanush Mundela, Manu Master Blaster, Ananthakrishnan Sudhil, Vivek C R and Pramod C L. The exhibition will be open to all from 10am to 6pm, adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Napier Museum
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp