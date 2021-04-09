A display of wildlife pics at Napier Museum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wildlife photography exhibition titled ‘Wild frames’ will be held from April 9 to 13 at KCS Paniker Art Gallery at Napier Museum. The exhibition is being organised by Agasthya Nature Society, a club of nature lovers.The exhibition will be inaugurated by P K Kesavan, head of Forest Force on 11am Friday.

The five-day exhibition will feature prominent works of around 30 wildlife photographers, including Madhu Soodanan, Rupesh Kolappally, Sailesh Kanapallil, Asharaf Vithura, Feroz Jabeer, Rajesh M S, Arun C G, Prakash V, Prasanth Das, Arun Sankar S, Manu Valiayaveettil, Dileep M Krishna Karthi, Aneesh Ravindran, Sarath Lal Sasidharan, Jaithran Thottathil, Nishanth Neelayi, Nisam A S, Sreekumar S, Unnikrishnan A, Deepu Deepak, Dhanush Mundela, Manu Master Blaster, Ananthakrishnan Sudhil, Vivek C R and Pramod C L. The exhibition will be open to all from 10am to 6pm, adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.