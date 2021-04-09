A safe harbour for women in Capital

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has been implementing several projects to ensure women’s safety in the city. Social Justice Department, Kerala Police, and the Women and Children Department etc have worked on many initiatives over the years. Now, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KeralaRTC) will soon launch the ‘Stay Safe’ project. Its main aim is to provide safe accommodation to woman passengers in the state. The project will be executed and managed by the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation.

“Currently, no such facility is available at any of the depots to provide a safe staying facility for woman passengers during late hours. Though lodges are available, women travelling alone often feel unsafe to stay there. This project will help women to find safe accommodation at affordable rates,” said a KSRTC official. The facility will also help KeralaRTC to increase its revenue, which was largely affected due to the pandemic. “We aim to provide a better facility at an affordable rate, thereby attracting more passengers,” he added.

As part of the ‘Stay Safe’ project, AC and non-AC rooms will be arranged for woman passengers in 94 depots across the state. However, in the initial phase, the facility will open at Thiruvananthapuram. “The plan is to set up the facility at the administrative block of Thiruvananthapuram Central bus depot. So, the present south zone office in Thiruvananthapuram Central bus depot will be shifted to the Pappanamcode unit,” said the official. Construction of a lodge with a capacity to accommodate about 100 people is also in the pipeline, the official added.

Meanwhile, ‘Ente Koodu’, a facility functioning on the eighth floor of the KeralaRTC bus terminal at Thampanoor, launched by the Social Justice Department has catered to nearly 3,000 woman passengers so far. Launched three years ago, the facility will ensure shelter for women and children below 12 years from 5pm to 7am.

The facility has AC rooms with a capacity to accommodate up to 50 persons at a time. “We are planning the implementation of the project along with the Women’s Development Corporation. Based on the success of the Thiruvananthapuram facility we will implement it in other districts as well.”

