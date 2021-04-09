STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Capital intensifies steps to tackle Covid-19 spread

Jabs for those above 45 years of age to be completed in a week with the involvement of local self-government and health depts

Published: 09th April 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing children

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 vaccination for those above 45 years of age in the district will be completed within a week, district collector Navjot Khosa has said. For this, a special vaccination drive will be conducted at the ward level with the involvement of the district administration, local self-government department and health department.The administration has decided to step up Covid-19 tests, provide vaccination for the needy and thereby tackle the spread of the disease.

The data regarding the number of those eligible for vaccination will be collected on ward basis following which vaccinations will be given. The vaccination camps will be organised in places that are convenient for the public in each area. Special announcements will be held at the panchayat level to create awareness about vaccination and bring more people to the vaccination centres. All employees over the age of 45 in private companies must be vaccinated and this information should be displayed in front of the institution.

The mobile vaccination facility of the health department will be utilised when required. The ward-level health and sanitation committees will intensify vaccination, Covid-19 tests and awareness programmes. Local body wards and local bodies achieving complete vaccination will be declared as Model Local Body Institutions.A meeting headed by the district collector involving local self-government officials was convened at the Collectorate expand vaccination programme.

Mobile vaccination unit to be pressed into service
The mobile vaccination facility of the health department will be utilised when required.
Local body wards and local bodies achieving complete vaccination will be declared model institutions.

