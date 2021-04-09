COVID-19: As double mutant looms large over Kerala, experts call for protection of vulnerable communities

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Threat of a double mutant variety of Covid-19 is looming large over the state.

With cases spiking, health experts are drawing urgent attention of the administrative machinery to curb infection and protect vulnerable communities

Many experts opine that vaccinating a large section of the vulnerable population may be the only way to bring down the severity of an aggressive second wave of the pandemic.

A ‘double mutant’ Covid-19 variant was recently reported in Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala is on high alert now. Seven-day quarantine for inter-state travellers coming to the state is being enforced strictly now.

K P Aravindan, health expert and member of the Covid-19 expert panel told TNIE that reports claim the double mutant variant may be resistant to Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are racing against time. If we cannot control the situation immediately, more variants will spring up. The double mutant variant is slowly spreading and preliminary studies indicate that the vaccines are ineffective against the strain. The situation is alarming and all we can do is cover a large section of the population as soon as possible,” said Aravindan. He said that cases are likely to peak in the coming days before they begin to recede.

“Though we are handling the situation better as compared to other states, Kerala is a high-risk region with a large number of elderly people. The election campaigning increased the chances of a second wave. Now, the entire machinery should focus on curbing the infection and shouldn’t wait for the new government to take charge,” said Aravindan.

In Maharashtra, the suburban rail system is being considered a carrier of the second wave.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the district health authorities are planning to immediately vaccinate KeralaRTC, private bus employees, and railway employees who are in constant contact with commuters.

“Vaccines are restricted to those above 45 and high-risk groups. We are anticipating policy changes from the government so that vulnerable target groups could be vaccinated on a priority basis,” said Aravindan.

He said that the Sputnik vaccine would be licensed soon and the production of more vaccines would commence soon.

