Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Carnatic band Agam to rock Capital on Saturday

Progressive Carnatic Rock Band ‘Agam’ is all set to perform in the capital on Saturday at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Vellar, Kovalam.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The seven-member Agam, including popular lead singer Harish Sivaramakrishnan 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Progressive Carnatic Rock Band ‘Agam’ is all set to perform in the capital on Saturday at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Vellar, Kovalam. The performance will be held at 8 pm at ‘Mela Court’, the open-air auditorium in the Village. The seven-member band, including the popular lead singer Harish Sivaramakrishnan, will offer a grand musical treat to the city folks. 

Prior to the concert, the newly launched band ‘Ainthinai’ will give a one-hour performance by 7 pm. The audience has been asked to reach the venue by 6 pm to comply with Covid-19 protocol. Ticket sales are skyrocketing on platforms such as Paytm Insider and BookMyShow, organisers said. “The Kerala Arts and Crafts Village is fast becoming a happening venue for the tourists and the art lovers in the city. 

Recently, the Village conducted a women’s week celebration titled ‘WoW’ (World of Women) in which leading women performers enthralled audience. The painting exhibition titled ‘Oviyum’ held in the gallery also garnered much response,” organisers said. The Village has both an indoor and an open-air auditorium, and a conference hall, which is available for events. “The Village was designed to be a global hub for handicrafts and art forms of Kerala” it said. 
 

