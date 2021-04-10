Entrance test for PG in lab tech on April 18

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LBS Centre For Science and Technology will conduct the entrance exam for MSc (MLT) course on April 18. The course is being offered in Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram and MIMS College of Allied Health Sciences, a self financing college in Kozhikde. Students applying in service quota should also attempt the entrance examiation. The hall tickets for the entrance examination can be downloaded from the website www.lbscentre.kerala.gov.in from April 12. For details, call 0471 - 2560363, 364, a release from LBS Centre for Science and Technology, said.