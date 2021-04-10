IGNOU entrance tests to be held on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct entrance tests for management programmes, BEd and post basic BSc Nursing programme on Sunday (April 11) from 10 am to 1pm. The test is being held at 120 centres, accommodating a total of 40,170 candidates. Under Trivandrum region, the entrance tests are being held at Mar Ivanios College Nalachira, and S.N.College, Kollam.

The hall tickets have already been uploaded on the university website www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket by entering the control number or mobile number and date of birth and report to the examination centre 45 minutes before commencement of the entrance test.

In case candidates are unable to download the hall ticket, they can contact the Regional Centre and obtain a print out of their hall ticket. For details contact IGNOU Regional Centre, Rajadhani Complex, Killippalam P.O., Thiruvananthapuram. Ph 0471-22344113/2344120, Email rctrivandrum@ignou.ac.in.

