Jassie Gift bereaved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Isaac Gift Israel, father of musician Jassie Gift passed away on Friday.

He was 74. He is survived by wife Rajamma and son Jassie Gift.

His daughter Jessy Gift predeceased him. A former assistant registrar at Kerala University, Isaac Gift Israel who resided at Thottumukku Palliveettil in Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram, passed away due to age-related diseases. Burial will be held on Saturday at 1 pm at the Salvation Army Cemetery, Parambukonam at Kuravankonam, in Thiruvananthapuram.