Chhattisgarh man hacks wife, son

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 31-year-old man from Chhattisgarh was arrested by Pothencode police for allegedly hacking his wife and kid over domestic dispute. Kushal Singh Marabi, a native of Bilaspur, was held for attacking his wife Seethabai and son Arun with a machette at Poolanthara near Pothencode on Friday. The police said the family had arrived in the state recently to find their relative, a woman who had eloped with a man from their place.

The three reached Pothencode on Thursday after locating the couple in Kayamkulam. They moved to the house of Marabi’s friend, Hari Om, where the incident occurred. Sources said Marabi wanted to settle down in Kerala, but his wife did not like the idea.

She insisted on moving back as her elder son was staying in Bilaspur. The couple had a spat over this matter, which culminated in Marabi attacking the woman and the kid. The woman sustained injuries on her face, head and arms, while the kid was injured on his head. The woman’s condition is critical, while the boy is stable.