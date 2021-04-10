STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chhattisgarh man hacks wife, son

Tells court cops sided with wife’s parents to slap false charges

Published: 10th April 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 31-year-old man from Chhattisgarh was arrested by Pothencode police for allegedly hacking his wife and kid over domestic dispute. Kushal Singh Marabi, a native of Bilaspur, was held for attacking his wife Seethabai and son Arun with a machette at Poolanthara near Pothencode on Friday. The police said the family had arrived in the state recently to find their relative, a woman who had eloped with a man from their place.

The three reached Pothencode on Thursday after locating the couple in Kayamkulam. They moved to the house of Marabi’s friend, Hari Om, where the incident occurred. Sources said Marabi wanted to settle down in Kerala, but his wife did not like the idea.

She insisted on moving back as her elder son was staying in Bilaspur. The couple had a spat over this matter, which culminated in Marabi attacking the woman and the kid. The woman sustained injuries on her face, head and arms, while the kid was injured on his head. The woman’s condition is critical, while the boy is stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp