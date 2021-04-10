V Muraleedharan asks KT Jaleel to step down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Lok Ayukata division bench finding Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel guilty of nepotism, the Minster should immediately step down from his post, Union Minister V Muraleedharan has demanded.

In a statement Muraleedharan said the Lok Ayukta has come to the firm conclusion that the minister has indulged in nepotism. The government should expel the minister who has violated his oath of office.

Muraleedharan reminded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had supported Jaleel when the nepotism episode came to light. Pinarayi should admit his mistake and apologise before the people of the state, he said.

Jaleel’s stance that he will decide on the future course of action after consulting legal experts can be seen as an challenge to the rule of law, Muraleedharan said.