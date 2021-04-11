Postal ballot irregularities: Chennithala writes to Kerala poll body CEO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of widespread allegations over irregularities in postal voting, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena demanding clarity regarding distribution, collection and storage of postal ballots.

The details demanded are: total postal ballots distributed, postal votes cast, number of postal ballots distributed to people above 80 years and the number of votes cast in this category.