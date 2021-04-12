Police detain one in Pallippuram gold heist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have detained the former driver of Sampath Surve, who was robbed of 100 sovereigns of gold near Pallippuram on Friday night, in connection with the probe. The police sources said Gopakumar, who was arrested for looting Sampath four months ago while he was on the way from Kanyakumari to Neyyattinkara, was detained for questioning as the Pallippuram robbery bore similarity with the previous one.

Then a driver with Sampath, Gopakumar was one among the four accused who were arrested for their involvement in the crime. Attingal DySP C S Hari refused to acknowledge whether they have detained any suspect. But he said the probe was heading in the right direction. He said the two cars in which the assailants came were yet to be identified as the CCTV camera visuals could not provide clear visuals of their registration numbers.