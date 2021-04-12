STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police detain one in Pallippuram gold heist

The police have detained the former driver of Sampath Surve, who was robbed of 100 sovereigns of gold near Pallippuram on Friday night, in connection with the probe. 

Published: 12th April 2021 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have detained the former driver of Sampath Surve, who was robbed of 100 sovereigns of gold near Pallippuram on Friday night, in connection with the probe. The police sources said Gopakumar, who was arrested for looting Sampath four months ago while he was on the way from Kanyakumari to Neyyattinkara, was detained for questioning as the Pallippuram robbery bore similarity with the previous one. 

Then a driver with Sampath, Gopakumar was one among the four accused who were arrested for their involvement in the crime. Attingal DySP C S Hari refused to acknowledge whether they have detained any suspect. But he said the probe was heading in the right direction. He said the two cars in which the assailants came were yet to be identified as the CCTV camera visuals could not provide clear visuals of their registration numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp