KJ Baby performs ‘Kunjimayin Enthayirikum Paranjath’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The well-known writer-turned-educationist K J Baby performed a solo drama act ‘Kunjimayin Enthayirikum Paranjath’ at Bharath Bhavan, Thycaud on Monday evening. The award-winning writer and theatre-cultural activist Baby, gave life to the character Kunji Mayan, a Thalassery native who was exiled by the British Government for criticisming them.

The peasant raised his voice against the British Government during the time of Sepoy Mutiny in the country. The one-hour long solo act threw light on the violence and misfortunes that peasants in Malabar province had to face during British rule. The play was organised by the theatre group Humans.