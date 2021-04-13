By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A national seminar on ‘Social Reservations: A Fundmental Right’ will be held at the Press Club from 2:30- 5:30 pm on Wednesday.Constitutional experts, former judges, former civil servants, lawyers, jurists and civil society representatives will attend the meet.

Indira Jaising, lawyer and senior advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Delhi, Justice V Easwaraiah, former acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and former chairman of the National Commission for Backward Classes; Mavoji, chairman, Kerala State SC ST Commission,

Dr G Mohan Gopal, constitutional jurist and former director of the National Judicial Academy, Dr A Neelalohithadasan Nadar, former Kerala minister and former MP wil speak at the function.The seminar will be held in both English and Malayalam. The event will also be broadcast live on YouTube. Those interested in participating can reach V R. Joshi at article16focusgroup@gmail. com.