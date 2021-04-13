Sectoral magistrates book 350 Covid protocol violators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the pandemic threat looming large, the district administration has deployed more sectoral magistrates to enforce Covid-19 protocols and book violators. According to officials, as many as 350 complaints of Covid-19 protocol violations came to the sectoral magistrate in the past couple of days.

An official of the District Disaster Management Authority said that magistrates will cover 78 panchayats, 4 municipalities and 1 corporation. Currently, there are around 12 containment zones in the district. Many regions under Nemom, Aryanad, Kallara, Vellanadu, Pappanamcode, Perunthanni, Kuravankonam and Nagarur are containment zones.

The district administration has also directed police to step up surveillance. “Cases are spiking in all other districts and we have to be vigilant. We could vaccinate only 18 per cent of the vulnerable population,” the official added.