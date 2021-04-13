Vishu of worries amid Covid surge

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has stepped up alert and containment measures in view of the second wave of the pandemic. However, with Vishu a day away, it would be tough for the authorities to ensure Covid protocol is followed

With Vishu around the corner, people are on a shopping spree. The markets are flooded with special offers and new arrivals, but the authorities are yet to step up measures or bring in regulations to manage the festival crowd. According to the health authorities, effective enforcement of Covid-19 protocols is not happening in the capital city.In the past seven days, around 2,730 covid cases and 12 new covid deaths were reported in the district. On Sunday, 525 new cases were reported in the district and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) climbed to 5.9%. According to health authorities, it’s high time the authorities imposed restrictions. K S Shinu, District Medical Officer (DMO), told TNIE that the cases are likely to go up in the coming days and more restrictions should be put in place to enforce social distancing.

“There should be more intervention from the police. That is the only way to manage the crowding. There should be more surveillance in markets and malls where people come in large numbers. Covid cases are skyrocketing in many other districts, and Thiruvananthapuram is getting there. With CFLTCs shut down, we don’t have that many hospital beds available if cases keep increasing. People don’t realise this,” said K S Shinu. He said that the district had ramped up testing. Around 7,000 to 8,000 tests are being done daily now.

Lack of manpower

Though the district administration has deployed sectoral magistrates to book violators flouting Covid-19 protocols, the manpower is inadequate to cover the entire district.

Traders apprehensive

Meanwhile, traders are apprehensive of more restrictions ruining their future, which is already looking bleak because of the anticipated second wave. S S Manoj, State secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi said that the second wave of the pandemic would ruin the Vishu market. “The market is dull and traders are expecting more business this season. Post elections, there is a decline in business because of increasing Covid-19 cases. If more restrictions and places, we will be in deep trouble. The authorities should restrict containment zones in residential areas and leave commercial zones to do business,” said Manoj.

An official managing a leading textile shop in the city said that, unlike previous years, they are giving only minimal offers this time because of the pandemic threat. “If we give huge offers, people will come in large numbers. We have been asked to seal the showroom twice already by authorities due to crowding. We have introduced a token system at the shop to ensure that only less than 100 people are in the shop at a given time. The problem is, people bring their entire family to shop for Vishu. This has to change. Now, we are allowing only one member from each family into the shop,” said the official.

Arun S, a customer at a shop in MG Road, said that this is the best time to shop for home appliances. “They screen your body temperature and provide hand sanitiser before entering. I don’t think we have to be scared. We can plan such purchases only when there is a good offer,” says Arun S, who plans to buy an AC.

VACCINE SHORTAGE DERAILS CONTAINMENT EFFORTS

Efforts of the district authorities to contain an aggressive second wave of the pandemic has hit a roadblock due to severe vaccine shortage. Anticipating more cases, the district authorities have launched vaccination camps in cooperation with the local bodies, ward councillors and residents association. “We don’t have enough vaccines to administer to beneficiaries today. The existing stock would be over by Monday. We planned to cover all the beneficiaries within a week so that we can be ahead of the peak. It would be hard to manage vaccination and Covid patients simultaneously.

We hope to get more vaccine doses by evening so that we can continue with the vaccination drive,” said a senior health official. The official added that they have requested more doses. “We had meetings with the local bodies and ward councillors are now taking initiatives to bring beneficiaries for vaccination. Earlier, many people were not coming forward. Now they are, but we are facing shortage,” the official added.