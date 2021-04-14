‘Wild Frames’ shines with rare side of nature

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the lush green ground, a baby python has just cracked open from one of the many eggs. It may seem that the baby snake with a wide-open mouth is yawning. However, the photographer Madhusoodanan says, “The snake is taking its first breath through the glottis which is a rare sight to spot in the wild”. There were many such rare images on display at the KCS Panicker Gallery as part of the exhibition ‘Wild Frames’ that concluded on April 13.

Organised by the city-based nature and wildlife club, Agasthya Nature Society, ‘Wild Frames’ displayed a total of 65 photographs clicked by 27 wildlife photographers across the state. The frames included shots of rare species like paradise flycatcher bird, heart-spotted woodpecker and unique photos of wild animals.

Jaithran Thottathil’s photo of a peacock inside a misty forest welcomes you to the show. The beautiful frame that plays with lights resembled an oil painting on canvas. Like Jaithran, a few others also experimented with light.

A herd of deer grazing in a foggy forest was captured by Madhusoodanan, the president of Agasthya Nature Society and a retired KSEB engineer. “As a wildlife photographer for the past 50 years, I have travelled across the country for many projects. I came to know about the herd of deer found at Tadoba National Park a few years ago and planned to capture them on my camera. I observed them for few weeks and on an early morning, captured them feeding peacefully inside the groves,” he explained.

Vinod C L, a native of Anchal who has been devoted to wildlife photography for around a decade, shared his most challenging photo the bounce of the blackbuck deer of Tal Chappar Blackbuck Sanctuary in Rajasthan. “It took me three years to capture the high jump of the blackbuck which is a rare view. Another interesting capture for me was the elephant family at Jim Corbett National Park. I took the photo of a cute instant where the baby elephants started to imitate their parents who were taking a mud bath,” says Vinod.

Also on display were some of the most prominent works that bagged several awards. According to Madhusoodanan, the exhibition/sales had a good response from onlookers and also became a source for the photographers to find recognition among the public. “Since we were confined to our homes last year due to the pandemic, with this exhibition we wanted to inspire others to start exploring their skills,” he said.