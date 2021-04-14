STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Wild Frames’ shines with rare side of nature

In the lush green ground, a baby python has just cracked open from one of the many eggs. It may seem that the baby snake with a wide-open mouth is yawning.

Published: 14th April 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

The wildlife photo exhibition organised by Agasthya Nature Society, a club of nature lovers, at Museum auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the lush green ground, a baby python has just cracked open from one of the many eggs. It may seem that the baby snake with a wide-open mouth is yawning. However, the photographer Madhusoodanan says, “The snake is taking its first breath through the glottis which is a rare sight to spot in the wild”. There were many such rare images on display at the KCS Panicker Gallery as part of the exhibition ‘Wild Frames’ that concluded on April 13.

Organised by the city-based nature and wildlife club, Agasthya Nature Society, ‘Wild Frames’ displayed a total of 65 photographs clicked by 27 wildlife photographers across the state. The frames included shots of rare species like paradise flycatcher bird, heart-spotted woodpecker and unique photos of wild animals.
Jaithran Thottathil’s photo of a peacock inside a misty forest welcomes you to the show. The beautiful frame that plays with lights resembled an oil painting on canvas. Like Jaithran, a few others also experimented with light.

A herd of deer grazing in a foggy forest was captured by Madhusoodanan, the president of Agasthya Nature Society and a retired KSEB engineer. “As a wildlife photographer for the past 50 years, I have travelled across the country for many projects. I came to know about the herd of deer found at Tadoba National Park a few years ago and planned to capture them on my camera. I observed them for few weeks and on an early morning, captured them feeding peacefully inside the groves,” he explained.

Vinod C L, a native of Anchal who has been devoted to wildlife photography for around a decade, shared his most challenging photo the bounce of the blackbuck deer of Tal Chappar Blackbuck Sanctuary in Rajasthan. “It took me three years to capture the high jump of the blackbuck which is a rare view. Another interesting capture for me was the elephant family at Jim Corbett National Park. I took the photo of a cute instant where the baby elephants started to imitate their parents who were taking a mud bath,” says Vinod.

Also on display were some of the most prominent works that bagged several awards. According to Madhusoodanan, the exhibition/sales had a good response from onlookers and also became a source for the photographers to find recognition among the public. “Since we were confined to our homes last year due to the pandemic, with this exhibition we wanted to inspire others to start exploring their skills,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp