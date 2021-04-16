Cops round up 5 men in gold heist case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rural police team probing the gold heist from Pallippuram has ascertained that the culprits who had escaped with about 100 sovereigns gold after attacking the jewellery owner was from Mangalapuram and nearby places. The sources said the police have rounded up about five people, who are thought to have some involvement in the case, for fur ther questioning. What made the police rule out outsiders’ involvement was that the gang that travelled in two cars passed through less populated areas.

The driver of the jewellery owner, who was kidnapped by a gang of 10-12 people, was found abandoned near Vavara Ambalam, a sleepy village located a few kilometres away from the crime scene. The group also used routes where the CCTV cameras were few and far between, according to the sources. Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP P K Madhu said they have more or less ascertained that local criminals were involved in the crime and are in the last leg of investigation.

“We will crack the case soon. It’s just the matter of time,” he said. The SP said there were a lot of people having criminal antecedents residing near the crime spot, and hence cops are verifying whether they had any hand in the incident. “Those people who we suspect are being called for questioning. We are collecting their Call Detail Record and doing background checks. The suspects are being held up for further questioning,” he said.