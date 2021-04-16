KSRTC starts paying damages

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has started distributing compensation to beneficiaries who had met with various accidents since 1993. Rs 88,80,990 pertaining to 121 cases were taken up in the adalat where the compensation amount has been distributed under KSRTC’s special package scheme. KSRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar informed that those beneficiaries who are keen to get compensation amount which is under Rs 5 lakh can avail of interest free amount within 15 days by contacting the nearest unit.

Due to financial crunch, the compensation packages had come to a standstill over the last 28 years. Rs 62 crore worth compensation amount pertaining to 1,179 cases have been pending. When the corporation realised that the compensation amount has been escalating, it decided to include it under the special package scheme. The last time the compensation amount distributed by the KSRTC was in a case filed in1993.