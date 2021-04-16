Tough measures in place to contain second Covid wave

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All employees working in business institutions will now have to undergo an RT-PCR test and have a Covid-19 negative certificate or vaccination certificate with them. All employees under the age of 45 are required to undergo an RT-PCR test every 15 days. In its attempts to control the second wave of Covid-19, the district administration has come up with a slew of measures and announced containment zones in the district where restrictions will be implemented. Mass testing drives will also be held starting Friday.

Containment zones

Wards in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits such as Vattiyoorkavu; Chettivilakam; Kinavoor; Kudappanakunnu; Kalady; Kuriathi; Sasthamangalam; Pattom; Kowdiar; Karikkakom (from Vayanashala Junction to Tharavilakam and region from Government High School, Karikkakom to Punneka Thoppu and from Government High School, Karikkakom towards Mathil Mukku); Kadakampally (Valiya Udveshwaram Temple to Chathanpara Main Road and VURVA Main Road To Mukkakkad Lane); Panakode in Vilavoorkal panchayat; Koduvazhannur in Pulimath panchayat; Pulippara, Manakode, Pangode, Pulikkara, Leninkunnu, Kochallumoodu, Uliyankode and Pazhavila in Pangode panchayat have been marked as containment zones.

The wards under Thiruvananthapuram corporation such as Melamkode, Estate, Punchakari, Poonkulam, Thiruvallam, Vanchiyoor, Pettah, Sivagiri in Varkala municipality and Chullimanoor in Anad panchayat have been declared as containment zones. Ramachandra Nagar in Kazhakoottam, Chandavila Kizhakkumbhagam and Valiyasala Gramam have also been announced as containment zones.

Restrictions on businesses

The district collector has called for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols in retail shops and other businesses. Crowding situations should be completely avoided in all business establishments, including supermarkets. Mega sales and offers will not be allowed in shops for the next two weeks. The decisions were taken in a meet held with the leaders of various traders organisations in the district in view of the spread of Covid-19.

All businesses must close by 9 pm. Takeaway counters will be allowed to function in hotels and restaurants until 11 pm. Indoor dining capacity has been limited to 50 per cent in restaurants and hotels. Online booking and home delivery should be encouraged. Trial room facility should not be allowed in retail shops.

The body temperature of everyone entering a business house must be checked and details of the people should be kept in a register. Special staff should be assigned for this.

SUB-INSPECTORS TO SPREAD AWARENESS ON MEASURES TO COUNTER COVID



T’Puram: The police department will focus on spreading awareness on the measures to be adopted to counter Covid-19 in the state. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the service of law and order sub-inspectors in all the police stations will be made available for sensitising the public.

Intensive testing

The district is attempting to scale up Covid-19 tests. The target is to test 22,600 people in two days, starting Friday. All those involved in the election proceedings will be covered. The frontline workers; those living in areas where Covid-19 is spreading rapidly; those in sectors like public transport, hospitality and tourism and those working in hotels, shops, markets and service centres, and delivery executives will be specifically identified and tested

Mobile RT-PCR facility

Mobile RT-PCR facility will be set up in markets and areas where the disease is spreading rapidly. Thirty mobile teams have been deployed at the district level for doing the tests. A single team will test 100 people a day. Tests will also be conducted at district PHC (25 people/ day), CHC (50 people per day), Taluk Hospital (100 people per day), District and General Hospital (250 people per day). Testing facilities will also be set up at Ayurvedic hospitals, homoeo hospitals, dispensaries, private hospitals.

Collector to oversee, enforce Covid norms

The district collector will oversee, coordinate and enforce Covid protocols and rules in district. Thiruvananthapuram and Nedumangad sub collectors tasked with implementing Covid-19 protocols. The district medical officer is tasked with intensification of Covid tests, contact list preparation, ensuring quarantine facility, patient management and vaccination.