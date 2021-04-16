STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tough measures in place to contain second Covid wave

Biz firm staff aged below 45 must take RT-PCR test every 15 days

Published: 16th April 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing.

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All employees working in business institutions will now have to undergo an RT-PCR test and have a Covid-19 negative certificate or vaccination certificate with them. All employees under the age of 45 are required to undergo an RT-PCR test every 15 days. In its attempts to control the second wave of Covid-19, the district administration has come up with a slew of measures and announced containment zones in the district where restrictions will be implemented. Mass testing drives will also be held starting Friday. 

Containment zones 
Wards in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits such as Vattiyoorkavu; Chettivilakam; Kinavoor; Kudappanakunnu; Kalady; Kuriathi; Sasthamangalam; Pattom; Kowdiar; Karikkakom (from Vayanashala Junction to Tharavilakam and region from Government High School, Karikkakom to Punneka Thoppu and from Government High School, Karikkakom towards Mathil Mukku); Kadakampally (Valiya Udveshwaram Temple to Chathanpara Main Road and VURVA Main Road To Mukkakkad Lane);  Panakode in Vilavoorkal panchayat; Koduvazhannur in Pulimath panchayat; Pulippara, Manakode, Pangode, Pulikkara, Leninkunnu, Kochallumoodu, Uliyankode and Pazhavila in Pangode panchayat have been marked as containment zones. 

The wards under Thiruvananthapuram corporation such as Melamkode, Estate, Punchakari, Poonkulam, Thiruvallam, Vanchiyoor, Pettah, Sivagiri in Varkala municipality and Chullimanoor in Anad panchayat have been declared as containment zones. Ramachandra Nagar in Kazhakoottam, Chandavila Kizhakkumbhagam and Valiyasala Gramam have also been announced as containment zones. 

Restrictions on businesses 
The district collector has called for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols in retail shops and other businesses. Crowding situations should be completely avoided in all business establishments, including supermarkets. Mega sales and offers will not be allowed in shops for the next two weeks. The decisions were taken in a meet held with the leaders of various traders organisations in the district in view of the spread of Covid-19. 

All businesses must close by 9 pm. Takeaway counters will be allowed to function in hotels and restaurants until 11 pm. Indoor dining capacity has been limited to 50 per cent in restaurants and hotels. Online booking and home delivery should be encouraged. Trial room facility should not be allowed in retail shops.

The body temperature of everyone entering a business house must be checked and details of the people should be kept in a register.  Special staff should be assigned for this. 

SUB-INSPECTORS TO SPREAD AWARENESS ON MEASURES TO COUNTER COVID

T’Puram: The police department will focus on spreading awareness on the measures  to be adopted to counter Covid-19 in the state. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the service of law and order sub-inspectors in all the police stations will be made available for sensitising the public. 

Intensive testing 
The district is attempting to scale up Covid-19 tests. The target is to test 22,600 people in two days, starting Friday. All those involved in the election proceedings will be covered. The frontline workers; those living in areas where Covid-19 is spreading rapidly; those in sectors like public transport, hospitality and tourism and those working in hotels, shops, markets and service centres, and delivery executives will be specifically identified and tested

Mobile RT-PCR facility 
Mobile RT-PCR facility will be set up in markets and areas where the disease is spreading rapidly. Thirty mobile teams have been deployed at the district level for doing the tests. A single team will test 100 people a day. Tests will also be conducted at district PHC (25 people/ day), CHC (50 people per day), Taluk Hospital (100 people per day), District and General Hospital (250 people per day). Testing facilities will also be set up at Ayurvedic hospitals, homoeo hospitals, dispensaries, private hospitals. 

Collector to oversee, enforce Covid norms
The district collector will oversee, coordinate and enforce Covid protocols and rules in district. Thiruvananthapuram and Nedumangad  sub collectors tasked with  implementing Covid-19 protocols. The district medical officer is tasked with intensification of Covid tests, contact list preparation, ensuring quarantine facility, patient management and vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 second wave
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp