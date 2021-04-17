STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A new record in life

Saran V G recently entered the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records by painting the flags of 48 Asian countries on pebbles. He explains his arduous journey of fulfilling a dream to TNIE

Published: 17th April 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya UR 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saran V G always manages to greet everyone with a bright smile. He had recently found his space on the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. His achievement — painting the flags of the 48 Asian countries on pebbles that measured 3 cm in height and 4 cm in width that too within 10 hours. One may see the 27-year old’s smile as normal glee but behind it, he hides a pain, the loss of his left eye’s vision.

The youngster who is now a clerk at District Education Office lost his partial vision 15 years ago during a cleaning drive at his school, NSS HS Chowalloor. “It was an accidental tiny scratch from the tip of a knife that damaged the cornea of my left eye. It left me blind partially. Though many medical treatments were done, none of them helped me gain my sight. I was mocked as ‘Kannupottan’ by many in my hometown and classes. The accident changed my life. More than living as a normal human, I wanted to leave a stamp of myself in the world,” said Saran who was left teary-eyed while speaking to us. He playfully compares himself to Mammootty’s role in the film Rajamanikyam, as he also wears powerless glasses to safeguard his right eye from dust and light. 

Elated about the achievement, Saran explains his plans. “Since childhood I loved painting. I used to draw in my textbooks. Rather than scolding my teachers advised my parents to teach me drawing. And I learned the basics of drawing from an art academy near my house. Later I practised oil, watercolour, mural, pencil drawings, abstract art and doodle art. Maybe it is god’s grace that I was able to master the art even with partial vision,” said Saran who also has a diploma in animation and video editing. He said self-motivation is the road to his success. “Many had made fun of my disability and it hurt my parents more than me. So, I was adamant about proving those people wrong and make my parents proud of me.”

He explains how the idea struck using pebbles as a medium. “This year, my father who is a daily labourer had to undergo surgery and I was taking care of him at home. One day, an idea struck me after I saw some pebbles on my lawn. I decided to paint those pebbles  in acrylic and sent my idea to the authorities of the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records and got it approved.”

For him procuring the pebbles was a strenuous job. “The pebbles I have used are mostly put inside aquariums, so I searched for them across the city but failed. Later through a friend, I got them from Tamil Nadu. I washed and polished the pebbles with sandpaper before using them.

The authorities had already informed me about the date and time for recording. Due to the Covid-19 protocol, the evaluation was done online. Though it was stressful for me to focus my vision completely on the minute drawing, I was happy that finally, my attempt was fruitful,” he adds. Saran was promised a permanent job by the government when the accident occurred.“I was promised a government job by the then education minister M A Baby. As the government had changed, I had to knock on many officials doors,” Saran recalled.

ART &  STYLE
Painted flags of the 48 asian countries
The pebbles were 3cm in height  4cm in width
It took 10 hours to finish

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp