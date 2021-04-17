A new record in life

Arya UR By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saran V G always manages to greet everyone with a bright smile. He had recently found his space on the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. His achievement — painting the flags of the 48 Asian countries on pebbles that measured 3 cm in height and 4 cm in width that too within 10 hours. One may see the 27-year old’s smile as normal glee but behind it, he hides a pain, the loss of his left eye’s vision.

The youngster who is now a clerk at District Education Office lost his partial vision 15 years ago during a cleaning drive at his school, NSS HS Chowalloor. “It was an accidental tiny scratch from the tip of a knife that damaged the cornea of my left eye. It left me blind partially. Though many medical treatments were done, none of them helped me gain my sight. I was mocked as ‘Kannupottan’ by many in my hometown and classes. The accident changed my life. More than living as a normal human, I wanted to leave a stamp of myself in the world,” said Saran who was left teary-eyed while speaking to us. He playfully compares himself to Mammootty’s role in the film Rajamanikyam, as he also wears powerless glasses to safeguard his right eye from dust and light.

Elated about the achievement, Saran explains his plans. “Since childhood I loved painting. I used to draw in my textbooks. Rather than scolding my teachers advised my parents to teach me drawing. And I learned the basics of drawing from an art academy near my house. Later I practised oil, watercolour, mural, pencil drawings, abstract art and doodle art. Maybe it is god’s grace that I was able to master the art even with partial vision,” said Saran who also has a diploma in animation and video editing. He said self-motivation is the road to his success. “Many had made fun of my disability and it hurt my parents more than me. So, I was adamant about proving those people wrong and make my parents proud of me.”

He explains how the idea struck using pebbles as a medium. “This year, my father who is a daily labourer had to undergo surgery and I was taking care of him at home. One day, an idea struck me after I saw some pebbles on my lawn. I decided to paint those pebbles in acrylic and sent my idea to the authorities of the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records and got it approved.”

For him procuring the pebbles was a strenuous job. “The pebbles I have used are mostly put inside aquariums, so I searched for them across the city but failed. Later through a friend, I got them from Tamil Nadu. I washed and polished the pebbles with sandpaper before using them.

The authorities had already informed me about the date and time for recording. Due to the Covid-19 protocol, the evaluation was done online. Though it was stressful for me to focus my vision completely on the minute drawing, I was happy that finally, my attempt was fruitful,” he adds. Saran was promised a permanent job by the government when the accident occurred.“I was promised a government job by the then education minister M A Baby. As the government had changed, I had to knock on many officials doors,” Saran recalled.

ART & STYLE

Painted flags of the 48 asian countries

The pebbles were 3cm in height 4cm in width

It took 10 hours to finish