Containment zone restrictions remain a farce in Kerala as state grapples with COVID-19 second wave

The state government and district administration have come up with a slew of restrictions in the containment zones to curb the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.

However, according to the residents, the restrictions are a mere farce and nothing is being enforced on the ground.

According to experts, the current strategy is unscientific and the authorities should be focusing more on restricting super spreading events instead of bringing in time restrictions.

Though sectoral magistrates and police have been deployed to impose Covid protocol, they are unable to enforce them because almost every restriction is contradictory.

“Containment zones are declared just for namesake. Nobody is restricting our free movement. The authorities kept the Covid situation discrete during the elections and all this drama began a day after the polling. We are not fools. The authorities brought down the number of testing during the election campaigning and, imposing restrictions on gathering only after the elections,” said J Moses, general secretary of Federation of Residents’ Association, Thiruvanantha puram.

Meanwhile, the traders have come out in arms against the order by the state government mandating RT-PCR tests every 15 days for the employees at commercial establishments, hotels etc.

“Instead of imposing such restrictions, the Centre should go for a total lockdown. They don’t want to come up with a lockdown because they will have to give us compensation and other benefits. We know the positive cases are increasing and we are ready to cooperate. But mandating the RT-PCR tests for all employees is too much. It’s expensive and we cannot afford the cost. If the government wants to mandate this rule they should do it for free,” said Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi state secretary SS Manoj.

Thiruvananthapuram district administration has deployed sectoral magistrate at every municipality, panchayat and grama panchayat in the district to ensure Covid protocol are being followed. According to authorities, an average of 600 to 700 violations are recorded everyday.

“They already began enforcing Covid-19 protocols. Now we have directed them to intensify the enforcement. We have decided to deploy one sectoral magistrate for two wards starting from Saturday. We have strict direction to each sectoral magistrate to book at least 25 violations every day,” said the official.

The official admitted that it’s hard to enforce containment-zone restrictions.

“Everybody has their own reasons to venture out and we cannot restrict them. If the cases go up we will definitely become more strict. The coming two weeks are very crucial,” the official added.

Corporation to resume awareness campaign

The Corporation will resume disinfection drive of public places and step up awareness among the residents on the severity of the second wave. Corporation secretary Binu Francis said people were not scared anymore despite the multiplying cases.

“We have directed the rapid response team to plan awareness drives,” he added.

General restrictions in containment zones

The wards adjoining the containment zones shall be treated as areas in need of special attention. Essential and routine activities shall be allowed after ensuring social distancing mandatory wearing mask and use of hand sanitiser Activities like social, cultural and commercial gatherings and entertainment programmes in both containment and non-containment zones shall be conducted with the prior permission of district disaster management authority.

All functions like wedding, housewarming, family and get togethers etc in both containment zones and non-containment zones shall be conducted after prior intimation to SHO (station house officer) concerned.

The SHO concerned shall close by 9pm everyday and their maximum seating shall be limited up to 50 per cent. Shopkeepers should promote door delivery and parcel service shall be allowed until 11pm.

The employees in these places must either be vaccinated or carry a Covid negative certificate.

COMMUTERS UNHAPPY WITH RESTRICTING STANDING PASSENGERS IN BUSES

The order restricting standing commuters in private and KSRTC buses hasn’t gone down well with many commuters.

A Sasikala, who commutes daily in KSRTC bus from Attingal to Thiruvananthapuram, said that such restrictions would put people like her in more trouble.

“I work in a private institution and have to join duty at 8am everyday. If the buses are full and they don’t allow me to board the bus I wouldn’t be able to reach for work on time. The restrictions should be more flexible,” said Sasikala. Many commuters feel that the restriction would be impractical in rural areas.

“I am from Malayinkeezhu and in interior routes, the commuters don’t have too many options and they depend on this one or two bus services during the peak hours. If they don’t allow standing passengers people would have to look for costlier options,” says Abhijeet A, a student.

Many other commuters feel that the KSRTC should operate more buses.

“I agree with the new restrictions and all the passengers should be seated. But the authorities should ensure that there are enough buses,” says Jalaja Kumari.