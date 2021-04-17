Event management industry stares at dismal future again

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The event management industry has been hit hard due to Covid-19. Though the industry suffered a huge loss last year with mass cancellation of events such as weddings, conferences and meetings, this year started on a positive note with many firms getting back on their feet and hosting events. However, the fresh curbs have left them staring at a dismal future yet again.

“Last year, nearly 2,000 event management companies in the state had to shut shop due to the pandemic and more than 5,000 people in the sector switched to other jobs. Just when we could see some light at the end of the tunnel, new curbs are here,” said Anwar Pallikkal, president of the Confederation of Event and Entertainment Management Kerala.

“The new limit on the number of people attending events has affected the caterers, furniture suppliers, and other associated small businesses. No effort has been made by the government till now to protect the livelihood of the people in this industry,” Anwar said. Even though a letter was sent to the Planning Board requesting its support, no step was taken to implement it, he said.

Despite being a peak wedding season, the event management companies are facing mass cancellations due to the spike in Covid cases. “Two big events set for this month got cancelled incurring a loss of over `5 lakh. We are now forced to cut down the number of staff. Though the pandemic had affected the industry badly, we had hopes of reviving it this year. Now we are clueless about how to manage the crisis due to the restrictions on the number of guests,” said Kishore G Das of Eve Experience.

It has become a challenge even for the clients. They are forced to choose from among the guests as the order mandates a smaller number. “April to mid-May is the peak time for weddings. We had close to eight weddings in April. However, some got cancelled and others had to be postponed. The mandatory RT-PCR test has also led to a decrease in the number of guests. If there are proper guidelines from the government, events can be held safely. However, no such efforts have been made,” Sujith S Nair of Excito Events said.