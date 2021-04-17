Finding light in the dark

Likhitha P Nair By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: I sat down to listen to ‘In the Dark’ as the summer rain clouds were making their way towards my balcony. The song began by talking about a boy and a girl, holding hands in the park, and I drifted into my own memories of encounters with this bittersweet thing called love. At 1:10, however, the song shifted, from a paced melody to a rock-solid surprise. “Everything has changed, I close my eyes to see” — sings Vishnu Varma, over a beautiful progression of drums and guitar. His latest release, In the Dark, is not a new song. “I wrote it back when I was working as an engineer, sometime after graduation. Charles Nazareth suggested making this into a rock ballad,” says Vishnu.

An engineering graduate who comes from a family of lawyers and government employees, Vishnu caught an earworm quite early in life — as early as high school. “I made my first song when I was in Class IX. Throughout school and college, I used to perform with my bands,” he says. In college, the night before each exam, Vishnu (a self-proclaimed procrastinator) would make a new song — his favourite stress buster.

While employed in an IT firm in Thiruvananthapuram, Vishnu and his group conceived Music Cafe, a space for techies to come and jam. “It started with three people, but soon, it became a collective of 25-30 people who would come there to sing and listen to music,” he remembers. Around 2014, Vishnu and his team were invited to Bengaluru to perform for Chennai Super Kings.

“Captain Dhoni was sitting in front of us and we were singing for him. That was a crossroad for me,” says Vishnu. Soon after, his father suggested getting serious about music. “It was evident that I had some energy there, and I wanted to explore it,” says the artist.

Since then, the self-taught guitarist and vocalist have gone from ‘not knowing what to do with my life’ to developing a community of musicians, inspiring many more and putting out his sound for the world to hear. In 2016, he released the Hindi single ‘Kahi na kahi’, another hard-hitting romantic number that found its way to platforms like MTV. But it was after he moved to Bengaluru and started performing that Vishnu fell in love with the performer in him. “Until then, I used to think of myself as a composer. If you ask me now, I would say I am a vocalist,” he says. With ‘Indiegram’, he launched live jams, house sessions and many platforms for upcoming artists to perform and find their calling.

In the Dark has an anecdote covered in heartbreak attached to it, admits Vishnu when I pried. But years later, Charles and Baven Correya helped him reinvent it. Vishnu is currently working on a new single with Zeba Tommy that is slated for release around July. Currently based in Kochi, he plans to bring out more community-based music sessions soon. “Lockdown has been cathartic for me. Being a procrastinator, it was easier for me to have fewer distractions. I could work on music and take care of myself,” he says.

