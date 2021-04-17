Job scam involving Saritha Nair: Police nab prime accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Neyyattinkara police on Friday arrested the kingpin of the cheating case involving Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair. The arrested is Ratheesh, 32, a resident of Anavoor near Parassala. He is also a CPI leader and Kunnathukal panchayat member. However, the police are yet to arrest Saritha.

According to police, Ratheesh went absconding after the complaint was registered. Earlier, Thiruvananthapuram DIG K Sanjay Kumar Gurudin had overseen the case as Saritha was also involved in it. The case pertaining to conning of two people after offering them jobs in Bevco was registered by Neyyattinkara police four months ago.

As per the complaint filed by one of the victims, Arun, a Neyyattinkara native, Saritha and Rathesesh allegedly swindled lakhs of rupees from him and another person after offering them jobs in Bevco and tourism department. They were also provided fake appointment letters issued in the name of Meenakumary, the manager at Bevco’s headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.