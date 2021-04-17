UDF, BJP targeting Pinarayi due to political reasons: Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations of Covid protocol violation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, raised by Opposition UDF and BJP, are politically motivated, said CPM secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. The UDF and the BJP have been personally targeting the Chief Minister and has been indulging in character assassination, he alleged.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has been passing third-rate remarks unbecoming of his position. Such remarks found resonance in the words of Union Minister V Muraleedharan too. “It should be suspected whether Muraleedharan’s portfolio focuses solely on raising baseless allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister,” Vijayaraghavan told the media after the LDF meeting on Friday.

The Left convener refuted Opposition charges that the Chief Minister violated Covid protocol. “The Chief Minister has been following all Covid protocols without fail. The UDF has been following a negative approach that the masses will surely reject,” he said.

The LDF has urged the Union Government to provide more vaccines to the state to meet its demand. “The state needs a minimum of one crore doses to vaccinate those above 45 years. The Centre should provide more vaccines to the state,” he said. The LDF convener also urged LDF workers to actively involve in Covid-prevention activities in the state.

LDF may get 100 seats

If things are favourable, the Left front may be able to win around 100 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections, said Vijayaraghavan. He expressed hope that the Left would be able to register an authentic win in the assembly polls. Responding to questions, he said the Left front is of the view that BJP would not get any seat in the assembly.