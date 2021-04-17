STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

UDF, BJP targeting Pinarayi due to political reasons: Vijayaraghavan

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has been passing third-rate remarks unbecoming of his position. Such remarks found resonance in the words of Union Minister V Muraleedharan too.

Published: 17th April 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A Vijayaraghavan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations of Covid protocol violation against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, raised by Opposition UDF and BJP, are politically motivated, said CPM secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. The UDF and the BJP have been personally targeting the Chief Minister and has been indulging in character assassination, he alleged.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has been passing third-rate remarks unbecoming of his position. Such remarks found resonance in the words of Union Minister V Muraleedharan too. “It should be suspected whether Muraleedharan’s  portfolio focuses solely on raising baseless allegations against the Kerala Chief Minister,” Vijayaraghavan told the media after the LDF meeting on Friday.

The Left convener refuted Opposition charges that the Chief Minister violated Covid protocol. “The Chief Minister has been following all Covid protocols without fail. The UDF has been following a negative approach that the masses will surely reject,” he said.

The LDF has urged the Union Government to provide more vaccines to the state to meet its demand. “The state needs a minimum of one crore doses to vaccinate those above 45 years. The Centre should provide more vaccines to the state,” he said. The LDF convener also urged LDF workers to actively involve in Covid-prevention activities in the state.

LDF may get 100 seats
If things are favourable, the Left front may be able to win around 100 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections, said Vijayaraghavan. He expressed hope that the Left would be able to register an authentic win in the assembly polls. Responding to questions, he said the Left front is of the view that BJP would not get any seat in the assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Vijayaraghavan Pinarayi Vijayan UDF BJP
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp