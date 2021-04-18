STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
City corporation to strictly implement Covid protocol

Action to be taken against shops, establishments that violate norms

Published: 18th April 2021 05:16 AM

Health officials collect swab samples from a reluctant child at the community hall at Perunguzhy as part of the mass testing drive in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of traders convened by the city corporation here on Saturday has decided to strictly implement Covid protocol in the functioning of shops and establishments.The meeting, which was convened in the wake of a huge spurt in Covid cases, also decided to take strict action against shops and establishments that do not adhere to the Covid protocol. Steps to reduce the use of plastic was also discussed at the meeting.

Welfare Standing Committee chairman S Saleem chaired the meeting which was attended by standing committee chairpersons P Jameela Sreedhar (health), Aathia L S (development), Jisha John (town planning) and Reena K S (education-sports). Corporation secretary, health officer and representatives of various trader bodies also attended the meeting. 

Covid vaccination camp
The city corporation organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp under the aegis of the Medical College Ward Committee. The camp was held at Ilamkavu Auditorium near the Medical College.  Mayor Arya Rajendran received the second dose of Covishield vaccine on the occasion along with around 1,000 others. 

