City corporation to strictly implement Covid protocol

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of traders convened by the city corporation here on Saturday has decided to strictly implement Covid protocol in the functioning of shops and establishments.The meeting, which was convened in the wake of a huge spurt in Covid cases, also decided to take strict action against shops and establishments that do not adhere to the Covid protocol. Steps to reduce the use of plastic was also discussed at the meeting.

Welfare Standing Committee chairman S Saleem chaired the meeting which was attended by standing committee chairpersons P Jameela Sreedhar (health), Aathia L S (development), Jisha John (town planning) and Reena K S (education-sports). Corporation secretary, health officer and representatives of various trader bodies also attended the meeting.

Covid vaccination camp

The city corporation organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp under the aegis of the Medical College Ward Committee. The camp was held at Ilamkavu Auditorium near the Medical College. Mayor Arya Rajendran received the second dose of Covishield vaccine on the occasion along with around 1,000 others.