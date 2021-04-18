STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways to strictly impose fine for not wearing facemask

The Southern Railway said it has been taking various measures to contain the spread of Covid-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railway Board has authorised all zonal railways to impose fine upto Rs 500 under the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway premises) Rules, 2012, from people found to be violating facemask norms in trains and stations. 

The Southern Railway said it has been taking various measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, in accordance with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs from time to time. Southern Railway has been continuously appealing to passengers to follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, wearing mask and regular washing of hands while on the Railway premises and aboard the train. 

“The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of trains as brought out by Railways specifies that all the passengers should wear face cover/mask at entry and during travel, amongst others,” release from Southern Railway said. 

As per the Railway Board instructions, Southern Railway will take action on passengers without facemask or cover with immediate effect for a period of six months till further advice is issued in this regard. The Railway Board has authorised the station master or station manager, any officer not below the rank of ticket collector of the commercial department or an officer of an equivalent rank of the operating department or RPF official to collect the fine.

