50 sectoral magistrates to check COVID norm violations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has appointed 50 sectoral magistrates in the city limits to monitor whether the Covid-related restrictions are being followed in full spirit. District Collector Navjot Khosa said each sectoral magistrate would cover two corporation wards to check whether there were any violations in the Covid protocols.

The number of Covid cases has been on the rise in Manacaud, Vattiyoorkavu, Peroorkada, Karamana, Nemom and Kowdiar areas. Special attention will be paid to these areas and strict vigil will be maintained to avoid infraction of government directives. Navjot said the sectoral magistrates would seek the assistance of the corporation councillors and social organisations to carry out their tasks.

The sectoral magistrates will check the violation of Covid protocol and also impart awareness among the public on ways to tackle the pandemic.

The public can also bring to the attention of the sectoral magistrates the violations of the protocols and necessary action would be taken on their complaints.

Police also up the ante

The city police on Saturday issued personal warnings and registered cases against 4,000 people in the city limits for violating Covid protocol. Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Saxena said the cops are daily collecting a fine of `2-3 lakh from those who violate Covid protocol.

“We have ramped up our Covid-related activities as the cases are alarmingly increasing. We are engaging with the public by issuing warnings and registering cases against the protocol-violators,” said Vaibhav.

Cops take precaution

Cops have been asked to drink tender coconut water to boost their immunity, said the Deputy Commissioner. Ayurvedic immuno-boosters are being used by the cops.