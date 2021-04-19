STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

50 sectoral magistrates to check COVID norm violations

The number of Covid cases has been on the rise in Manacaud, Vattiyoorkavu, Peroorkada, Karamana, Nemom and Kowdiar areas.

Published: 19th April 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

mask

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has appointed 50 sectoral magistrates in the city limits to monitor whether the Covid-related restrictions are being followed in full spirit. District Collector Navjot Khosa said each sectoral magistrate would cover two corporation wards to check whether there were any violations in the Covid protocols. 

The number of Covid cases has been on the rise in Manacaud, Vattiyoorkavu, Peroorkada, Karamana, Nemom and Kowdiar areas. Special attention will be paid to these areas and strict vigil will be maintained to avoid infraction of government directives. Navjot said the sectoral magistrates would seek the assistance of the corporation councillors and social organisations to carry out their tasks. 

The sectoral magistrates will check the violation of Covid protocol and also impart awareness among the public on ways to tackle the pandemic.

The public can also bring to the attention of the sectoral magistrates the violations of the protocols and necessary action would be taken on their complaints. 

Police also up the ante

The city police on Saturday issued personal warnings and registered cases against 4,000 people in the city limits for violating Covid protocol. Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Saxena said the cops are daily collecting a fine of `2-3 lakh from those who violate Covid protocol.

“We have ramped up our Covid-related activities as the cases are alarmingly increasing. We are engaging with the public by issuing warnings and registering cases against the protocol-violators,” said Vaibhav.

Cops take precaution

Cops have been asked to drink tender coconut water to boost their immunity, said the Deputy Commissioner. Ayurvedic immuno-boosters are being used by the cops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp