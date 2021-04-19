Police identify main suspect in Pallippuram gold heist case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the sensational Pallippuram gold heist case has identified a Kazhakoottom native as the main suspect and efforts are on to locate the man, who has been on the run after committing the crime on April 9. Police sources said that the key suspect has several criminal cases against him in the rural police district and is assumed to be hiding in Karnataka.

“He is currently not present in Kerala. We had noticed that he had gone into hiding after the probe commenced. We have information that he has gone to Benguluru,” said sources. Police have got a daunting task ahead in locating the culprits as they have stopped using their mobile phones. “Had they been using their mobile phones, tracking their location would have been easy. Since many of the culprits have criminal antecedents, they knew that the cops would be tracking their phones. So they are not using the phones,” the sources added.

The police have already arrested four people, who hail from areas close to Pallippuram, in connection with the probe. The cops said the three arrested persons were directly involved in the crime, while the fourth one had helped them sell the gold. The gang comprising 10-12 people had waylaid a jewellery owner, Sampath Surve, and looted 100 sovereigns of gold he was ferrying to another jewellery in his car near Pallippuram. The police, meanwhile, got the arrested people in its custody for one week.

Sources said the trio who took part in the operation did not know much about the planning and other aspects. “They were summoned to join the operation prior to its occurrence . Those involved were from various areas close to Pallippuram, but it’s doubtful whether they all knew each other before,” the sources added.

The police assessment is that the key suspect could have arranged the members and then orchestrated the loot. Sleuths said the finer aspects of the case would be revealed once the key suspect lands in their net. “We are yet to identify who informed the gang members of the movement of gold. That would be known only after the key suspect is arrested,” an officer, who is privy to the probe, said.