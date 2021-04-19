SSLC, HSE, VHSE exams to be held as scheduled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations will proceed as per schedule while adhering to Covid-19 protocol, the General Education Department has said in a statement. As the examinations are being conducted by complying with all safety norms, there is no need to postpone them, the department said, adding that necessary arrangements have already been made to ensure the safety of all attending students.

The government had earlier postponed the examinations from March 17 to April 8 owing to the assembly elections. Around 4.2 lakh students are appearing for the examinations, which is scheduled to conclude on April 29.