3 arrested for murdering man

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people were arrested by the Malayinkeezhu police on Monday on charges of murdering a 34-year-old man under the influence of alcohol. The arrested are Vishnuroop aka Manichan, 34, of Vazhayila; Rejith, 35, of Shanghumughom and Binu Babu, 34, of Karupur. The police said Shamnad, a 34-year-old man, was murdered by the three while they were having alcohol together at the residence of Binu Babu at Karipur on Sunday night.

Shamnad, who was also in an inebriated state, picked up a quarrel with the other three and got stabbed by Vishnuroop on his thigh. Shamnad later succumbed to death owing to excessive bleeding. The cops said Vishnuroop had criminal antecedents and was an accused in a murder case. The murder was brought to the attention of the cops on Monday morning following which the suspects were taken into custody. The police said they confessed to the crime and the arrests were recorded.