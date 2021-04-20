STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress launches Covid control room

The state Congress has launched a Covid -19 control room at Indira Bhavan to assist the people reeling under the second wave of Covid -19.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress has launched a Covid -19 control room at Indira Bhavan to assist the people reeling under the second wave of Covid -19. This is being done by a team of dedicated doctors led by Dr S S Lal, an internationally acclaimed doctor in the field of public health. State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran launched it.

The control rooms at the 14 DCC offices will be launched on Tuesday. Dr S S Lal, who was also the Congress candidate from Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency, urged the public that crowd formation should be avoided strictly. He urged the state government that all programmes that will see a large formation of crowd gathering should be avoided at any cost for a specific period of time.

“But at the same time, when restrictions are imposed by the state government, people should be taken into confidence. Covid -19 should be approached as a contagious disease and dealt with accordingly. The people should not be threatened or forced by the police”, said Dr Lal. He also urged the state government that there is a huge population who earns day to day living expenses. In case their livelihood is affected, the government should ensure that they don’t suffer.

