Man held for blackmail

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kovalam police have arrested a 36-year-old for allegedly blackmailing a woman by showing her obscene pictures. Jeeva aka Sakeer, of Venganoor, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a Thiruvananthapuram native.

The police said the accused befriended the woman over social media and later invited her to a hotel in Kovalam. He made her consume alcohol and then clicked her obscene pictures after attempting to rape her.

The woman approached the police as the accused began blackmailing her after sending her the images on WhatsApp. He was presented before the local court which remanded him.