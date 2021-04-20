Mark tampering: KU section officer dismissed from service

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Syndicate of University of Kerala has decided to dismiss from service a section officer found guilty of tampering with the marks of students who appeared for degree exams of the varsity.An internal inquiry conducted by the varsity’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor had found the officer V Vinod guilty of mark tampering. During the preliminary probe it had come to light that marks of at least 74 students of final semester career-related degree courses were altered.

The inquiry found discrepancy in the marks of students while comparing their marks in the online student profile with those entered in their marksheet. The section officer was suspended on January 20, pending an inquiry, after being accused of willfully entering incorrect marks on behalf of a student.

It was found that there were discrepancies in the marks of seven supplementary examinations that the student had written. The matter came to light when the student recently applied for a marklist of the supplementary papers, the marks of which were tampered.