Sree Chitra restricts OP, switches to telemedicine

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) has restricted the out-patient treatment and admissions after some patients and staff tested Covid positive. Regular surgeries will be conducted only after the situation is brought under control, said a statement from the institute. It said emergency care will not be affected. Earlier, seven patients and two staff in the cardiac department tested positive.

SCTIMST has started telemedicine facility for existing patients. The medical records department will provide links to download the prescription and accept online payment of review fee from patients on the phone numbers registered with the hospital. For details, contact, ph: 04712524535 / 435 / 615 or email mrd@sctimst.ac.in.

