Planning Committee polls from May 17 to 19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The elections to various district planning committees will be held from May 17 to 19 in the state, the State Election Commission announced on Tuesday. While the district panchayat president is the planning committee chairman, the district collector is its secretary.

One member will be nominated by the government and the remaining 12 members will be elected by district panchayat members and the councillors of municipalities and corporations. The district panchayat members will elect the planning council members on May 17, followed by municipal and corporation councillors on May 18 and May 19 respectively.

State Election Commissioner A Shajahan held a meeting with district collectors on Tuesday to ensure conduct of the election in strict compliance with Covid protocol.