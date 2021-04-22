Covid restrictions in place at cancer centre and MCH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of a steep surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram have imposed stricter guidelines for patients and bystanders to follow. Earlier, Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Sciences in the capital had also imposed restrictions after patients and a few staff tested positive.

Curbs at RCC

* For routine check-ups, patients should approach nearby government hospitals with cancer treatment facilities to avoid travel to RCC

* Virtual Out Patient (OP) facility has been arranged and patients or bystanders will be alerted through SMS about their appointment status. Those who had already fixed appointment can also make use of tele-medicine services, virtual OP and e-sanjeevani services

* Patients will be allowed to enter inside the hospital only two hours prior to the allotted time

* Only one person can accompany the patient

* Both patient and bystander should carry Covid-19 negative certificate

* Visitors are not allowed to enter the hospital

* Patients should collect pension and treatment certificate from nearby government hospitals

*Patients can consult doctors from 9am to 4.30pm.