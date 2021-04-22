CPM comes out against Centre’s vaccine policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has urged the Union Government to provide Kerala the requisite quantity of Covid vaccine, free of cost. Criticising the Centre’s revised vaccine policy, CPM state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan said Kerala has been facing a major crisis due to vaccine shortage.

The Centre’s stance that the state should buy vaccine to meet its requirements will only weaken an already burdened state exchequer. “Even as the state faces acute vaccine shortage, the Centre feigns ignorance. The revised policy is aimed at making profit through exports. The Centre aims to put the entire burden of vaccine purchase on state governments and wash its hands of any financial liability,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He also criticised Union Minister V Muraleedharan. At a time when the state has been reeling under crisis, Muraleedharan has been mocking the common man. “This minister could not procure even one additional dose of vaccine for the state. By failing to support the state’s demand, Muraleedharan has once again proved that he’s Kerala’s enemy,” he said.